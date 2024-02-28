We hope you're enjoying the ride on Texas weather roller coaster!

Temperatures dropped from 94 degrees on Monday at 3 p.m. to 40 degrees at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday Forecast: Chilly, Windy Day

The cold front moved through in the early hours on Wednesday.

Temperatures sat at 73 degrees at midnight before the plunge.

Those temperatures dropped 33 degrees between midnight at 8 a.m.!

The winds have kicked up across the region, with most between 20 and 35 miles per hour. Some gusts were over 40 mph in the morning.

Those winds should calm down in the afternoon hours into tonight, but the cold will stick around.

High temperatures are only expected to hit 53 degrees by Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Thursday Forecast: Chance of Rain

A storm system moves in to North Texas from the west on Thursday.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain in the area.

The air will be very dry on Thursday morning, which means it may be difficult for rain to reach the ground. At most, it will likely be a light shower in the morning.

By the afternoon, the showers will get a little heavier as they move through.

Temperatures are likely to stay in the 40s for most of the day Thursday.

Once the system moves out on Thursday evening, we should stay dry through the weekend.

7-Day Forecast

You can consider Wednesday and Thursday "fake winter."

Temperatures will bounce back up to the 70s on Friday and will be back in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.