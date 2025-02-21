Dallas weather: Flurries and freezing temperatures before a weekend warm-up

The Brief We have one more freezing morning in North Texas and some areas are seeing small flurries. Saturday will slightly warm up, but it will still be pretty chilly with some showers. Early next week will be an early taste of spring, with temps in the low 70s and sunny skies.



North Texas will endure one more freezing day before temperatures finally warm up by the end of the weekend, with springlike weather expected next week.

Friday's forecast: Freezing and cloudy

What we know:

It’s another cold morning across North Texas, with some residents even seeing snow flurries. While temperatures aren’t as frigid as earlier this week, they remain below freezing.

Clouds have moved in and will stick around throughout the day, blanketing the Metroplex with thick coverage. The good news: Winds will be lighter, so wind chills won’t be as harsh.

Temperatures will inch above freezing but won’t rise much beyond that, staying in the 30s throughout the afternoon.

Saturday's forecast: A few showers

Before the warm-up, clouds and scattered showers are expected Saturday.

Skies will be partly cloudy, with filtered sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. Winds will stay light. Some areas in southern parts of the metroplex may see showers during the day, with rain chances increasing Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Cowtown Marathon Forecast 2025

If you are running the Cowtown Marathon, temps will be in the high 30s and low 40s.

Sunday's forecast: Sunshine returns

By Sunday afternoon, the sun will return, and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect the nicest weather of the weekend around 4-5 p.m.

Next week's forecast: Warm and sunny

Next week will bring a taste of early spring, with temperatures jumping into the 70s under mostly sunny skies and light winds.

This warming trend will continue Monday through Wednesday.