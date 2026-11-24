The Brief The first freeze warning of the season takes effect Tuesday night for parts of North Texas, including Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties. Chilly conditions and scattered light rain showers move through DFW Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Freezing temperatures return for Thanksgiving morning before a big warm-up brings highs near 70 degrees this weekend.



North Texas faces a gloomy, chilly Tuesday with scattered showers before the first freeze warning of the season takes effect tonight.

Freeze Warning

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

Tarrant, Johnson, Wise, Denton, Parker, and Cooke counties are among those that will be affected by the Freeze Warning.

Other counties included in the warning include: Montague, Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Lampasas, and Coryell counties.

Even areas outside the warning will still feel cold, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 27 degrees during the Freeze Warning's timeframe.

Dig deeper:

Freeze warnings are issued when sub-freezing temperatures are likely to kill crops and other vegetation during the growing season.

The National Weather Service reminds us to protect the four P's during a freeze: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

It recommends bringing plants inside and giving animals a warm shelter during any freezes. Automatic sprinkler systems should be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads.

Outdoor pipes are also especially vulnerable to freezing temperatures.

Chilly Rain on Tuesday

What they're saying:

Tuesday brings the only chance of rain of the week, with 20% to 30% coverage of mostly light showers.

While precipitation may look wintry on radar, surface temperatures across North Texas remain well above freezing, keeping it all liquid. Morning temperatures sat in the upper 30s to mid-40s, including 45 in Dallas and Palestine, 42 in Fort Worth, 40 in Denton, 39 in McKinney and 37 along the Red River.

A sleet pellet or two is possible within the heaviest downpours in North Texas, but there are no road concerns for ice or wintry weather.

Thanksgiving and Weekend Forecast

What's next:

Clouds and rain move out tonight, clearing the way for sunshine and a cool Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s, around 55 degrees.

Related article

Another cold morning arrives for Thanksgiving, with lows again in the mid-20s to mid-30s and another freeze possible for many areas.

Turkey trotters in Dallas and Tarrant counties should bundle up for temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees before afternoon highs reach 57.

A major warm-up arrives for the weekend, bringing morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s to about 70 degrees.

DFW 7-Day Forecast