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The Brief Northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) at Northwest Highway will close Tuesday night for message board work. The closure begins at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and ends Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. Drivers will need to take the Northwest Highway exit and use the Northwest Highway entrance ramp to re-enter northbound DNT.



Northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) at Northwest Highway will close Tuesday night for message board work.

Overnight DNT Closure Scheduled

What we know:

The closure begins at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and ends Wednesday morning at 5 a.m.

All northbound lanes of DNT at Northwest Highway will be closed.

Drivers will need to take the Northwest Highway exit and use the Northwest Highway entrance ramp to re-enter northbound DNT.

Message boards will be placed nearby to alert drivers of the closure.

All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed, if necessary.

Why you should care:

Drivers should use caution in the construction area and plan for extra travel time.

For more information on lane closures and traffic news, drivers can check Traffic Updates on NTTA.org.