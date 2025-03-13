Dallas weather: Fire Weather Watch, high winds expected

The Brief A Fire Weather Watch is in effect across North Texas on Friday due to dry conditions and strong winds, creating a significant risk of rapidly spreading grass fires. Powerful wind gusts, potentially reaching 65 mph, are expected Friday. Warm temperatures in the 80s are in the forecast Thursday, followed by a cold front for St. Patrick's Day weekend.



Dallas will experience a brief break from winds and warm temperatures Thursday before a cold front brings strong gusts and cooler conditions Friday.

Thursday's Forecast: Warm and Sunny

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we know:

Thursday will be dry and sunny, with temperatures in the 80s. Winds will briefly return Thursday night, along with some cloud cover.

Friday's Forecast: Windy, Fire Risk

The cold front will bring dry air and strong winds, creating a high grass fire risk. A high wind warning is in effect for most areas, with winds expected to reach 40 mph and gusts between 50 and 65 mph from late morning through mid-afternoon. Areas such as Wichita Falls could see higher, potentially damaging gusts. Winds will diminish Friday night, and clouds will increase.

Fire Weather Watch

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for Friday, indicating dry conditions and high winds that could lead to extreme fire danger. A fire weather watch, or red flag warning, is issued when both dry fuel and weather conditions support such danger.

Although no active fires are reported, the NWS warns that any fire that ignites on Friday could spread rapidly due to critical fire weather conditions. Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark wildfires.

Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, accompanied by very low humidity.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend Forecast: Cooler but Nice

Saturday will bring a slight chance of showers as the cold front moves through, dropping temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s, closer to the March average. Sunday will be sunny with a cool morning in the 40s. Temperatures will rise to near 70 by evening, with light winds.

St. Patrick's Day Forecast

South winds and sunshine will return temperatures to the 80s in many areas of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

7-Day Forecast