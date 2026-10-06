Dallas Weather: Fall-like mornings and warm afternoons expected to continue

The Brief Cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue, with little to no rain expected. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a high likelihood of development but is not expected to directly impact Texas. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s, while morning lows will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.



After last week's heavy rain, the forecast is now all about sunshine, comfortable fall-like mornings, and warm afternoons.

What we know:

Temperatures this morning are several degrees cooler than this time yesterday. Some of the cooler spots are in the mid and upper 50s, including Bridgeport, Denton, Bonham, and Greenville. There are lower 60s from Sulphur Springs to Canton, with Cleburne in the mid-60s, Fort Worth at 64, and Dallas at 68.

High pressure is the main weather feature, keeping the mornings cool, followed by mainly sunny and warm afternoons with east-northeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Because the air is drier, there is no heat index to speak of. Once the sun sets, temperatures will fall nicely again. We will repeat these temperatures again tomorrow, climbing back into the mid-80s area-wide.

7-day Forecast

What's next:

We are watching the tropics. The system in the Gulf has a high likelihood of development over the next few days, but regardless of development, it is not expected to directly impact Texas. It is going to move off to the east-northeast and then more northerly, most likely staying just to the east of New Orleans.

By Friday, we may see a few more cumulus clouds, and humidity levels will increase slightly once there is more of a southerly wind. There is a low chance for showers just to the east by Saturday afternoon, but the area will remain mostly dry through the rest of the weekend.

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