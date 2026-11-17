The Brief North Texas starts Tuesday morning in the 30s and 40s with dense fog in western counties before warming to a sunny high of 65 degrees. Clear skies overnight provide ideal conditions for the Leonid meteor shower peak, which brings up to 15 meteors per hour under perfect conditions. A warming trend continues Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching 70 degrees, ahead of a weekend front and better rain chances early next week.



North Texans will need jackets for a chilly Tuesday morning, but clear skies and sunny weather will set up prime viewing conditions tonight for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

What we know:

Morning temperatures dipped into the 30s outside the immediate Metroplex, including 36 degrees in Denton and 37 degrees in McKinney, while Fort Worth hit 40 degrees and Dallas started at 42 degrees.

Dense fog reduced visibility to a mile or less in western counties, including spots toward Breckenridge.

Once the morning fog lifts, high pressure takes control, leaving dry air aloft and not a cloud in the sky by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb close to 60 degrees by lunchtime and reach an afternoon high of 65 degrees with light east-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW 7-Day Forecast

The warming trend continues on Wednesday. After a chilly morning in the upper 30s to mid-40s, afternoon temperatures will reach 70 degrees with only a few high clouds moving into the area.

Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s from Thursday into Saturday.

A cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing a low chance of rain and returning temperatures to seasonal norms by Sunday.

Prime viewing for the Leonid meteor shower

Dig deeper:

The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight, Nov. 17 into Nov. 18.

Stargazers could spot up to 15 meteors per hour under perfect dark sky conditions.

Anyone heading outside to watch the shower will need to bundle up, as overnight temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Related article

Warming trend continues into Wednesday

By the numbers:

42 degrees: Tuesday morning temperature in Dallas, with mid-30s recorded from Bridgeport to Mineral Wells.

65 degrees: Tuesday's forecast high temperature under full sunshine.

70 degrees: Wednesday's expected afternoon high, following morning lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Low-to-mid 70s: Forecast highs from Thursday through Saturday.