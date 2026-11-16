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The Brief Three members of a cross-border firearms trafficking ring were sentenced in Del Rio to a combined 39.5 years in federal prison. The trio, including relatives from Dallas and San Antonio, was part of a larger 10-person network that smuggled over 200 weapons to a Mexican cartel. Federal agents seized 24 firearms, body armor, and over 4,000 rounds of ammunition during a raid on a San Antonio home.



Three members of a cross-border firearms trafficking ring that supplied more than 200 weapons to a Mexican drug cartel were sentenced Tuesday in federal court to a combined 39.5 years in prison, federal authorities announced.

Three sentenced to decades in prison

Edgar Josue Montelongo-Loera, 39, of Dallas, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms.

Reymundo Hernandez-Nino, 41, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico living in San Antonio, was sentenced to 12.5 years after pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the United States and being an alien in possession of a firearm. Kenia Lizbeth Montelongo, 31, was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to smuggling goods and transferring a firearm to a prohibited person.

The backstory:

According to court documents, the ATF launched an investigation in August 2024 after discovering that Kenia Montelongo, Montelongo-Loera’s sister and Hernandez-Nino’s wife, had purchased multiple firearms, including seven .380-caliber pistols and a .22-caliber pistol, between May and July of that year. Investigators tracked border crossings into Mexico through Laredo, noting that Montelongo-Loera, who displayed weapons on his social media profile, was recorded traveling in the same vehicle.

Wiretapped WhatsApp communications reviewed by federal agents revealed Montelongo-Loera discussing plans to acquire and transport requested firearms for the network.

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San Antonio raid uncovers AR-15s and body armor

The operation unraveled on July 14, 2025, when law enforcement intercepted a co-conspirator trying to smuggle eight handguns and 19 magazines into Mexico. Two days later, ATF agents, joined by the San Antonio Police Department and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, executed a search warrant at Hernandez-Nino’s San Antonio home.

Authorities recovered 24 firearms from the residence, including handguns, AR-15-style assault rifles and a shotgun, along with more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition and multiple sets of body armor. Investigators believed the weapons and equipment were intended for a Mexican drug cartel.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas said the network was part of a larger 10-conspirator ring responsible for smuggling more than 200 weapons across the border.

"These weapons are used by cartels to terrorize Mexican citizens and war with law enforcement in an effort to maintain control of drug trafficking and human smuggling routes," Simmons said in a statement.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel of the Houston Field Division emphasized the agency's focus on dismantling transnational supply chains. "These defendants played significant roles in a coordinated operation to illegally acquire and traffic firearms intended for a Mexican drug cartel," Weddel said.