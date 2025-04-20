Dallas weather: Cleanup begins after several tornados hit North Texas

The Brief The National Weather Service has plans to assess the areas of damage on Monday and put together their official storm survey from Saturday night. Multiple tornadoes are expected to be confirmed by the National Weather Service. Sunshine will finally return on Sunday afternoon for the rest of your Easter Sunday, but the weather pattern looks to stay unsettled as we head into next week.



Severe weather impacted parts of North Texas on Saturday night, with several tornadoes spotted, and damage reported in Parker County, Jack County, Montague County, and Hood County.

There is storm damage reported in Weatherford after two suspected tornadoes left two neighborhoods torn apart. There is significant damage to roofs.

There are still neighborhoods without power as crew assess the area.

Tornadoes Spotted

Tornadoes in North Texas

Near Jacksboro, what appears to be a tornado moved into Jack and Montague Counties. The high winds and heavy rain damaged roofs and downed trees.

The National Weather Service has plans to assess the areas of damage on Monday and put together their official storm survey from Saturday night.

The initial supercell started a little after 5:30 p.m. and moved into Jack County, eventually spawning a tornado. The same cell lifted to the north and east, impacting Bowie before finally crossing over the Red River.

There were additional supercells heading from San Angelo, moving into parts of Parker County, Stephens County, and lifting towards Wise County.

The two supercells across parts of Parker County likely produced two tornadoes.

Multiple tornadoes are expected to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Parker County Damage

Parker County Emergency Services say at least two tornadoes crossed West Parker County on Saturday night. There was significant damage from Johnson Bend Rd. south of Peaster up near Hodges Rd. south of Poolville. There was also damage in the Authon community along Walker Bend Rd. and Sandy Ln.

Millsap Damage

Bluffdale Damage

Easter Sunday Forecast

The tornado watch was allowed to expire a little before 4:30 a.m. Sunday as the showers weakened and moved into more stable air.

There will be a few lingering showers that will hang around through late Sunday morning for the eastern parts of North Texas.

Sunshine will finally return on Sunday afternoon for the rest of your Easter Sunday, but the weather pattern looks to stay unsettled as we head into next week.

Monday stays quiet, but mid to late week, more rounds of storms are likely.

7-Day Forecast

Live Radar

Rain chances will continue next week.

We have a chance of rain in our forecast from Tuesday though at least Friday.