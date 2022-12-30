Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday
There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday.
While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front.
Right now there is a 70 percent chance of rain on Monday.
The greatest risk for strong to severe weather would be Monday morning in the areas east of I-35.
The risk to the state is highest in far east and northeast Texas.
Right now, the risk to our area is believed to be damaging winds and hail.
As we get closer to Monday we will have a better idea of the timing and the threat posed by the storm.
