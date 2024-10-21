Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy responds to team's criticism from Troy Aikman

Dallas Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy responded to recent criticism from Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

Last week, Aikman appeared on 96.7 FM The Ticket after the Cowboys' embarrassing 47-9 loss to Detroit.

"I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes and I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee [Lamb] has to improve his route running and, as quarterback, if you aren't certain where guys are going to be consistently it is going to be hard to play the position," Aikman told The Musers.

The former Cowboys QB went on to say the team appeared to be "lazy" off the line of scrimmage.

McCarthy told the media Monday that he doesn't agree with Aikman's word choice.

"I watch all the tape. I get to go to the meetings. I'm at practice. I'm part of the games, so I have a clear understanding of what and where, and Troy's statement in particular, I don't agree with the word selection, but there is definitely a need for improvement in every position. The detail and attention needs to go up," said McCarthy.

The Dallas offense has been underwhelming and has underperformed so far this year.

Through six games, Dak Prescott has 8 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

CeeDee Lamb has just two touchdown catches.

The defense has also been banged up.

McCarthy says it's too early in the week to know if star edge rusher Micah Parsons will be good to go and cornerback DaRon Bland's status is also up in the air for Sunday.

The Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.