Dallas weather: Cars camp out under overpass to avoid hail

Published  May 27, 2024 6:58pm CDT
Cars block traffic while trying to avoid hail

Vehicles on 35E in Dallas stopped under an overpass on May 27, 2024 to try to avoid hail.

DALLAS - Traffic came to a complete stand-still on 35E in Dallas on Monday evening as cars tried to avoid getting hit by hail.

FOX 4 photographer Richie Roberson was in one of the cars forced to stop because of the backup.

In his video, you can see cars camped out underneath the overpass while the small hail falls.

Cars were stopped in both directions just south of Downtown Dallas near the Highway 67 split.

Seeking shelter under an overpass is a bad idea.

During severe weather, stopping under an overpass puts you at greater risk of being killed or injured by flying debris during storms with strong winds.

Parking under an overpass is also against the law.