Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Dallas County
Severe storms are moving through North Texas this Memorial Day.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of North Texas through 10 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Dallas and southern Collin County until 5:45 p.m.
Hail has been reported in parts of Downtown and Uptown Dallas.
Hail on 8th Street in Dallas (Source: Miesha Williams)
The main risks for any storms in North Texas would be quarter-sized hail with up to 60 mph wind gusts.
Coverage is not expected to be high (20% of the area or less), but any storms that do develop will be on the strong to severe side.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas as a "slight" chance of severe weather, which is a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale.
Live Radar - North Texas
7-Day Forecast
On Tuesday, we will see a pattern change.
Soggy weather will be the norm throughout the week.
Tuesday there will be scattered showers and storms during the day with the potential for a stronger storm on Tuesday night.
There will be no shortage of rain over the next several days.
3 to 5 inches of rain are expected over the course of the week.
The good news is the rain chances will drop temperatures.