Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
6
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:37 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:35 PM CDT until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:45 PM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Collin County, Dallas County, Rockwall County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:49 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Dallas County

By
Updated  May 27, 2024 4:28pm CDT
Weather
FOX 4

Dallas weather: May 27 - 4 p.m. Update

FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at the storms moving through Dallas County where a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued.

Severe storms are moving through North Texas this Memorial Day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of North Texas through 10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Dallas and southern Collin County until 5:45 p.m.

Hail has been reported in parts of Downtown and Uptown Dallas.

Hail on 8th Street in Dallas (Source: Miesha Williams)

The main risks for any storms in North Texas would be quarter-sized hail with up to 60 mph wind gusts.

Coverage is not expected to be high (20% of the area or less), but any storms that do develop will be on the strong to severe side.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas as a "slight" chance of severe weather, which is a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

On Tuesday, we will see a pattern change.

Soggy weather will be the norm throughout the week.

Tuesday there will be scattered showers and storms during the day with the potential for a stronger storm on Tuesday night.

There will be no shortage of rain over the next several days.

3 to 5 inches of rain are expected over the course of the week.

The good news is the rain chances will drop temperatures.