Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Dallas County

Severe storms are moving through North Texas this Memorial Day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of North Texas through 10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Dallas and southern Collin County until 5:45 p.m.

Hail has been reported in parts of Downtown and Uptown Dallas.

Hail on 8th Street in Dallas (Source: Miesha Williams)

The main risks for any storms in North Texas would be quarter-sized hail with up to 60 mph wind gusts.

Coverage is not expected to be high (20% of the area or less), but any storms that do develop will be on the strong to severe side.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas as a "slight" chance of severe weather, which is a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale.

On Tuesday, we will see a pattern change.

Soggy weather will be the norm throughout the week.

Tuesday there will be scattered showers and storms during the day with the potential for a stronger storm on Tuesday night.

There will be no shortage of rain over the next several days.

3 to 5 inches of rain are expected over the course of the week.

The good news is the rain chances will drop temperatures.