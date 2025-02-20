Dallas Weather: DFW could set 3 records in 24 hours

The Brief Last night, we broke the record for the lowest high temperature on Feb. 19. This morning, we broke the record for the lowest low temperature on Feb. 20. Tonight, we will likely set another record for the lowest high temperature on Feb. 20.



The freezing temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth over the past 24 hours will likely set three new weather records.

MORE: Dallas-Fort Worth Weather Forecast

Record 1: Lowest High Temperature on Feb. 19

On Wednesday, we set a new record for the lowest high temperature on Feb. 19. The previous record was 31 degrees in 2006. But the temperature on Wednesday afternoon only reached 28 degrees.

Record 2: Lowest Low Temperature on Feb. 20

The record for the lowest temperature on Feb. 20 was 19 degrees, set in 1939. That record was shattered at 5 a.m. on Thursday as temperatures dropped to 12 degrees.

Record 3: Lowest High Temperature on Feb. 20

With a high of only 32 in the forecast for Thursday afternoon, the third record could soon fall. It’s a record low high temperature of 35 degrees set in 1904.

Friday Forecast: Record-breaking streak ends

The streak will likely end on Friday morning, with temperatures expected to be around 20 degrees. The record low for Feb. 21 was 18 degrees, set in 1939.

But this is North Texas, so you never know. The cloud cover, especially in the southern parts of the Metroplex, could drop the temperature a few degrees more than expected.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 30s by the end of the day.

Weekend Forecast: Cloudy and still chilly

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures from rising much above 40 degrees on Saturday. Rain chances remain low during the day but increase Saturday night.

By Sunday, we’re hopeful this cold system will move out, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 50s and possibly low 60s.

Next Week’s Forecast: A well-earned warm-up!

The warm-up finally arrives next week—because let’s be honest, we deserve it after this brutal stretch!

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also see temperatures in the low to mid-70s.