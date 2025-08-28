Dallas weather: Cooler, wetter weather to impact Labor Day weekend

article

The Brief Dallas is set for one more day of extreme heat, with temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index that could reach 105 degrees on Thursday. A cold front will move in Thursday evening, bringing strong, scattered storms with the potential for high winds and hail before the weather clears overnight. The front will usher in a cooler, wetter Labor Day weekend, with below-average temperatures in the 80s and scattered showers expected from Friday through Sunday.



Dallas is about to experience a significant shift in weather. We have one more hot summer day ahead of us before a cold front brings cooler, rainy weather just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday will definitely feel like summer! Expect plenty of sunshine and a high heat index due to temperatures in the upper 90s and high humidity. The heat index could reach up to 105 degrees.

Later in the day, a cold front moving down from Oklahoma will bring gusty thunderstorms to North Texas. These storms could bring wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph and hail the size of nickels or even quarters. The storms will be scattered but strong, mainly affecting areas north of DFW before dying off overnight.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

The cold front will push through around sunrise Friday, bringing cooler temperatures to areas north of DFW, where highs will likely stay in the 80s. However, southern parts of the Metroplex, still ahead of the front, could see temperatures reach the 90s. There's also a chance for additional evening storms, particularly for those living east or south of Dallas. Mostly cloudy skies on Friday will help keep temperatures down.

Temperatures throughout the Labor Day weekend will be below average. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, especially in the western parts of the Metroplex. A separate weather disturbance on Sunday will bring more clouds and showers, with highs likely remaining in the 80s.

Monday will probably be dry, though temperatures will creep back into the 90s. As September begins, temperatures will be consistently in the low 90s, with no excessive heat expected.

