Trackdown: Help Dallas police solve 2024 shootout that killed bystander

A young man who came to Dallas after college in Louisiana had big dreams. Those dreams, and his life, were lost when he was fatally caught in a shootout.

Dennis was killed in the crossfire in July 2024. Dallas police need your help to find the people responsible for his death.

2024 Dallas fatal shootout

The backstory:

Dennis III, known as Chuck, was killed as he walked down Munger toward his Hall Street Flats apartment in Old East Dallas.

Police say Dennis was not the intended target of the bullets when the shooting broke out at the Roseland Homes Housing Community on July 18, 2024.

More than 50 shells were recovered in the shooting. Dennis was shot in the crossfire three times.

The 23-year-old had walked to the convenience store down the street for his usual snacks: Coke Zero and candy.

Dennis went to Southern University in Louisiana on a band scholarship and graduated magna cum laude.

Help solve Chuck Dennis' death

Detective Jose Ortiz-Vives, who works in Dallas homicide, has been on this case since 2024.

He says the department believes a previous tenant of Roseland, which has since been shut down and now sits vacant, knows something about the shootout that took Dennis' life.

"Somebody might have a cell phone video, or maybe they remember the people that were driving those vehicles. There were two vehicles involved," Ortiz-Vives said.

Police are still trying to identify the owners of a white SUV and a small blue sedan.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to arrests in this case. Reach out to jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov or 214-883-4083 if you have pertinent information.

Victim's family mourns loss

Chuck's parents, Meeka and Charles Dennis, Jr., say every aspect of their lives has changed since the death of their son.

"The holidays are coming up. We don't get to celebrate his birthdays, and the reality of death causes that we'll never get again," Meeka said.

"I'm just begging for someone to say something just to give us a little sense of peace," Meeka continued. "He didn't deserve to be murdered, gunned down the way he did."