Old East Dallas shooting victim's parents hopeful someone will share info

The family of a man shot and killed in Dallas last month made the drive from Louisiana to Texas to pack up their son's apartment.

Charles Dennis III, known as Chuck, was killed as he walked down Munger toward his Hall Street Flats apartment in Old East Dallas.

Police say Dennis was not the intended target of the bullets when the shooting broke out at the Roseland Homes Housing Community on July 18.

His family is now pleading for answers as they try to pick up their now broken lives.

"I thought I was prepared, but as I got even closer to the hotel where we're staying, the anxiety started rising in me," said Meeka Dennis, Chuck's mother. "The emotions started taking over. Never in my wildest dreams I thought I would be going through this right now."

More than 50 rounds were recovered in the shooting. Dennis was shot in the crossfire three times.

The 23-year-old had walked to the convenience store down the street for his usual snacks: Coke Zero and candy.

"He had his snacks in his bag and his drink in his hand," said his mother.

The couple is grateful for the woman who stopped to comfort Chuck in the chaos.

"I plan on meeting her before I leave just to give her a hug, just to let her know we appreciate you staying with my son, and he didn't transition alone," said his mother.

Dennis went to Southern University in Louisiana on a band scholarship and graduated magna cum laude.

"He had a degree in accounting. He was also pursuing a master's degree from Texas Wesleyan University," said Dennis' father.

The streets have been quiet about the shooting, but the parents are hopeful someone can come forward with information.

"We moved our son here to get a better life, and wouldn't you want somebody to say something? So if you know something, we are begging you," said Meeka.

"Right now, I'm looking for a sense of peace. I need strength from God right now, but this is incredibly difficult," said Charles.

Dallas police say right now they don't know who was involved in the shootout.

Charles and Meeka Daniels and Dallas homicide detectives are hoping that someone will do the right thing.