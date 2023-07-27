The Tex Factor: The Sky Riders

For the past 40 years, Dave English has been lifting customers for a bird's eye view of North Texas.

No windows or doors… just the wind in your face and an unrestricted view from hundreds of feet in the air.

The Tex Factor shows you how these powered parachutes work, what it takes to become a pilot, and how one Plano man is taking paratransit possibilities to a whole new height with his disabled son in the passenger seat.

