What do you get when you cross a Marine veteran with a laser tag business? Battle House Laser Tag in Plano.

This is not the laser tag of the 90s, it’s a state-of-the-art laser tag facility that’s as high-tech as it gets. If Call of Duty were a real-life experience, this would be that experience.

From machine guns and sniper rifles to shotguns and ticking suitcase bombs, the one thing that makes this 15,000 square foot, 2-story laser combat arena even more awesome than it already is, is that it’s owned by a Marine veteran who grew up right here in North Texas.

