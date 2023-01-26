When you think of kangaroos and wallabies, you think of the Outback in Australia, not Howe, Texas.

This small, rural setting north of DFW is a place like no other, where you can meet and interact with some of the most fascinating animals on the planet.

These Aussie natives require more care than meets the eye and "Roos 2 U" meets their needs in every way, 24 hours a day.

What’s the difference between a Kangaroo and a Wallaby? What is a mob? What is a Joey? What do they eat? And how do they breed?

Our Tex Factor visit to "Roos 2 U" answers nearly every question you’ve ever had about these macropods.

A visit to "Roo Ranch" means more than just petting the mysterious marsupials. Owner Cassidy Jagger teaches visitors the importance of care, conservation, and the animals’ biggest threat… humans.

