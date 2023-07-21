Things to do in Dallas this weekend: July 21-23

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, July 21

Steph Catley of the Matildas celebrates with her team mates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Austr Expand

World Cup Watch Parties

FOX Sports is hosting a World Cup watch party Friday at The Star in Frisco. It starts at 6 p.m. with special edition gear, surprise guests and entertainment. Co-sponsor Frito Lay will provide plenty of snacks. The FOX 4 Sports Free 4 All team will also be there. Several local sports bars are also hosting watch parties. Click below for a listing of events.

Shania Twain Concert

Country star Shania Twain brings her Queen of Me tour to the Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park Friday from 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Dallas Boat Show

The Dallas Boat Show returns to Market Hall after three years. It has been a North Texas tradition for more than three decades and allows people to experience the boating life up close. Guests can get on boats, finance them, and see many options all in one place. The show runs through Sunday.

Mermaids! at the Children's Aquarium Dallas

Bring your cameras and phones for pictures with the mermaids at the Children's Aquarium in Fair Park. The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is included with the price of aquarium admission. After the mermaid meet and greet, guests can pet and feed friendly stingrays, get a Doctor Fish manicure, help the spitting Archer Fish get a snack, touch sea stars and other invertebrates, and much more.

Destination Barbie Land

To get you ready for the upcoming 'Barbie' movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie Land is coming to Southlake. EVO Entertainment in Southlake Town Square is putting together an immersive event that they call ‘Destination: Barbie Land.’ It will be in place Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23.

Barbie Skate Night at Galleria Dallas

Join Barbie fans on the ice at Galleria Dallas Saturday from 6-8 p.m. for a Barbie Skate Night featuring a Barbiecore playlist. Skaters of all ages are welcome to party to favorites ranging from "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" to "Fun, Fun, Fun." The party includes complimentary pink heart-shaped glasses, glow sticks and Barbie-themed giveaways.

Moon Day

The Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas will host its annual "Moon Day" event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring family-friendly, space-themed exhibits, activities and a talk by former astronaut Shane Kimbrough. The event celebrates the Apollo 11 landing anniversary.

John Wayne Experience in Fort Worth

Celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy by visiting this exhibit at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Guests who between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday can get $2 off the price of admission by wearing a cowboy hat.

Sunday, July 23

Eryka Badu Concert

Legendary singer-songwriter Erykah Badu returns home for a show at the American Airlines Center Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Rapper Yasiin Bey joins her as part of the Unfollow Me tour.

Murder at the Audition

You don't want to miss the debut of Uptown Revue's very first scripted show, Murder at the Audition! A murder mystery dinner theater experience unlike any you've seen before. Join us for a night of food and drinks, mystery, comedy, and outrageous performances, while helping our investigator figure out whodunnit. Part of our Sexy Sundays series at Dallas Comedy Club. Ages 18+.

