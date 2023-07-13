Where to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

The FIFA Women's World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, as the United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat.

The tournament will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Play will start later this month, and there will be watch parties held in North Texas for fans to enjoy with a large gathering.

Here are a few of the best places to watch the games in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Londoner

The games will be on at all three locations and open to the public.

Dallas: 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Colleyville: 5120 Highway 121

Addison: 14930 Midway Road

Happiest Hour

The bar will be open for the U.S.'s opening game against Vietnam on July 21.

There will be a giveaway, and you can pick up a beer tower or get bottle service while watching.

2616 Olive Street, Dallas

The Star in Frisco

A watch party will be held at The Star in Frisco for the U.S.'s opening game

Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 8 p.m.

One Cowboys Way, Frisco

Texas Live!

There will be a watch party at Texas Live! when the U.S. takes on the Netherlands on July 26.

Admission is free and parking will be available in lot B.

1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Legacy Hall

A Women's World Cup watch party will be held at Legacy Hall on July 26, for the U.S.'s second game of the tournament.

Seating is first come, first serve.

7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

