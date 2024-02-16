Texas To-Do List: McKinney Tiny Doors

You can keep on knocking, but you can't come in. Mostly because some of these doors might not actually open. On this week's Texas To-Do List, we're checking out the Tiny Door art exhibition in Downtown McKinney.

"McKinney Tiny Doors is a public art installation that helps to draw attention to our amazing, diverse, creative and vibrant downtown square here in McKinney. When you stroll around the streets both on and neighboring the square, you will find little treasures, little moments to pause and take a closer look. Because doors like these are scattered around in businesses all over the place," said Beth Fields, the artist coordinator for McKinney Tiny Doors.

The permanent art installation of almost 90 doors are scattered all through Downtown McKinney.

"Some of them will be right there calling your attention right away. Others, they're inviting you to take a closer look. You have to hunt a little bit. You have to find a little bit. We wanted that variety on purpose because we wanted people to feel motivated to keep looking because there are so many," said Fields.

This entire collection was made by local artists in the DFW area.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

If you look closely, many of the doors have tiny, ornate details that mirror the business to which they're attached.

"There are not any that are t0o alike because each of the doors really do reflect the individual charm of the businesses. One of the delights for me as the artist coordinator was getting to connect with businesses and get their vision for what they wanted for their door and then finding the perfect artist to pair them with. And so, each of these doors really do embody the spirit of the business that they're connected to," Fields said.

"We have over 180 small businesses, which is one of the largest collections of small businesses in the state of Texas. We have all these amazing local artists and local talent as well, and

marrying those two together is kind of like a dream project for our McKinney Main Street," said Andrew Jones, the cultural district director for the City of McKinney.

Having trouble finding every door? Good news, they have an app for that.

"First way is, you know, try your luck, wander around, see what you can find. But if you're somebody who likes to work off of a list or a map, we're very lucky to be well supported by Visit McKinney, which is our local experience center. They have a map available. There's a QR code you can use to go directly to the website. You can actually follow a tour on their app. So, yeah, you don't have to rely just on your eye," said Fields.

Searching for these tiny doors is completely free of cost and is a great way to get the entire family moving.

Related article

"You know, it's interesting because I think people think kids first, but I have seen all the way up to 80-year-olds walking around, you know, as a group together trying to find them. I think it's an ageless piece of wonder. I think that there's magic in the art, there's magic in the creativity. There's magic in the square itself. And I think that that defies any particular age," said Fields.

There is also magic when you shop local, so I recommend taking some extra time to stop inside a shop or two.

"I would say expect to be surprised at the variety of small shops. None of them are chains. They're all unique. And you're going to find something around the corner that will surprise you and just delight you," said Jones.

You can learn more about the McKinney tiny doors here.

It’s a planner, it’s a motivator, it’s a challenge! Get out and experience the wonder and fun around you with FOX 4's curated list of fun and unusual activities all across north Texas. Keep checking back as the list keeps growing. Got a suggestion for us? Email us here.