Texas To-Do List: Get Up and Go Kayaking



If you're looking for a kayaking tour with a twist, this next location is definitely for you. On this week's Texas To-Do List, we're checking out the Sunset Glow Tour with Get Up and Go Kayaking, located in Grapevine.

"‘Get Up And Go Kayaking’ is about getting up and going kayaking, getting outside, getting away from it all, having a chance to relax and connect with nature," said Paul Heilman, the co-owner.



While they do offer daytime kayaking excursions, their viral Sunset Glow Tour definitely piqued our interest.



"When the sun goes down, and it's starting to get dark, we turn on the LED glow light bars in the clear kayaks, and it just lights up around you, and it's kind of a magical, cool, unique experience. And everybody loves it," said Heilman.

Image 1 of 9 ▼





Your 2-hour tour includes a guide, so don't sweat it if you've never done this before.



"You don't need any experience. We have people who are seasoned kayakers and we have very beginner kayakers that come out and hopefully they fall in love with the sport," said Shanna Heilman, the co-owner.

"We provide some instruction when you're going out on the water. And that's the great part of having a guide. It's not very challenging and anybody can do it," said Paul.



They have 10 tandem clear kayaks available, so you and a friend can paddle through Grapevine Lake together. If you are third-wheeling it or going on a solo adventure, you get a kayak all to yourself. You'll never have to partner up with a stranger.



"We paddle up through the cove and there's a nice winding creek that flows down into it. But it's beautiful up there. It is like country Texas up there. There's beautiful trees and grasses along the banks of the creek and everything. And we'll see wildlife up there," said Paul.



Don't worry if the forecast calls for stormy weather during your reserved timeslot.



"If there is bad weather and we have to cancel for severe weather or anything like that, you will automatically get the opportunity to reschedule based on your availability and our availability or we'll give you a full refund," Paul.



You'll want to bring your water bottle and a pair of shoes that you don't mind getting a little wet. Other than that, they take care of everything you'll need for your excursion.

"We provide everything. We have all the safety equipment, we have the life jackets, we have seat cushions, we have whistles for the life jackets. We have all the lighting. We have dry bags for your personal belongings, keys, phones, wallets," said Paul.



This tour was a perfect combination of relaxing and exciting. The serene feelings while watching the sunset on the water quickly shifted into party mode once the LED lights came on.



"We can accommodate bigger groups or smaller groups, date nights, its just something different to do and it’s unique," said Shanna.



"But it's really about getting outside, connecting with nature and having fun," said Paul.

You can learn more about Get Up and Go Kayaking here.

It’s a planner, it’s a motivator, it’s a challenge! Get out and experience the wonder and fun around you with FOX 4's curated list of fun and unusual activities all across north Texas. Keep checking back as the list keeps growing. Got a suggestion for us? Email us here.