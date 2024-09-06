Texas To-Do List: Delucca Pizza

If the idea of an unlimited supply of specialty pizza sounds like your ideal dinner plan, this next spot on the Texas To-Do List is definitely for you.

"We are a Brazilian-style pizzeria where we serve everything rodizio style. It's a form of continuous dining of a five-course meal for one price," said Scott Smith, the co-owner of Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine.

For a single price of $25.95 per person, DeLucca Pizza customers get so much more than just pizza.

"We start off with delicious wagyu meatballs, lobster bisque, arugula salad with lemon honey vinaigrette. And then we offer you 20 styles of Neapolitan craft pizza, which are 16 savory pizzas and four dessert pizzas," Smith said.

"You don't have to eat them all, but you have to try. You got to try," said John Miller, the restaurant’s co-owner.

All of the pizzas are scratch dough, wood-fired, Neapolitan-style, thin crust pizzas.

"A lot of people will eat, like, everything up to the crust and they pile all those little crusts on the plate. And what we call them here at DeLucca, we call those pizza bones. And so, they take their pizza bones and then they finish them in the lobster bisque and work it down the bone yard," Smith said.

Do you have dietary restrictions? Just let the server know.

"We take care of parties that would not have come otherwise. So, we have a lactose free cheese, and we have gluten free crust. So, there's quite a number of vegetarian or vegan dishes that we can prepare on demand," Miller said.

You have the option to get a pizza to-go. But by doing that, you would be missing out on the true Delucca experience.

"It's kind of like ordering a waffle. That last bite’s probably cold before you get to it. Where at DeLucca, every one is right out of the oven hot. So, it's hard to repeat that one if someone buys one to go. We are happy to sell it. We really would love for people to come in to dine," Miller said.

Wine may be in the restaurant’s name, but customers will want to check out the menu of specialty cocktails and mocktails as well.



"We are introducing tableside bar. We have the smoked martinis. We have towers for shots, either with cocktails or mocktails for families. And they're just a lot of fun. And so any time there's a large group that we find a way to celebrate," Miller said.

While reservations are not required, they are recommended.

"We do accommodate a lot of walk ins. But on the weekends, if you want to be sure, especially for large group booking, then we recommend a reservation," Miller said.

The Southlake-based business now has seven locations, including six in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Each restaurant has its own feel and ambience.

"If you're looking after a large group, there's something for everybody and you come in and you sit down and don't worry about anything. You don't have to force that person that wants to talk for an hour and is never ready to order when the server comes, problem solved! Food is going to come with or without them. You get fed and no one leaves unhappy. There's something for everybody," Miller said.