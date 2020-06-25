Zeke feeling better, concerned about COVID-19’s impact on football

article

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he’s got some concerns about how COVID-19 will impact the upcoming season.

In an online interview, Elliott said he’s feeling better after his own battle with the coronavirus. He said his symptoms were mild including shortness of breath.

The Cowboys hope to open training camp in about five weeks.

“I just feel like there are a lot of moving parts that have to be figured out. We have to find a way to make sure the players and their families and the coaches also and their families aren’t put at risk,” Zeke said.

The Cowboys and other NFL teams must develop a health and safety plan to submit to the league before the start of training camp.

