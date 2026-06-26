World Cup knockout round to bring more soccer superstars to Dallas Stadium

The Brief The World Cup group stage wraps up this weekend, setting up major knockout round matchups at Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Lionel Messi and Argentina will play Jordan on Saturday, while Norway's Erling Haaland will arrive for Tuesday's match against the Ivory Coast. The final matchups for the Round of 32 at Dallas Stadium will be decided on Friday night.



The knockout round of the World Cup could bring new soccer superstars to Dallas Stadium.

Argentina vs. Jordan on June 27

The first round of competition – the group stage – is wrapping up this weekend. Argentina is heading back to Arlington to face off against Jordan on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and Argentina sealed the top spot in Group J after securing wins over Algeria and Austria. The Jordanians have already been eliminated from the tournament after losing to both of those teams.

That match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m.

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Ivory Coast vs. Norway on June 30

Following Saturday's game, the tournament moves into the knockout round. Next week, Dallas Stadium will host a pair of do-or-die showdowns in the Round of 32.

First, the Ivory Coast will face off against Norway on Tuesday at noon. Norway lost to France on Friday afternoon, meaning they're headed to Arlington as the runner-up in Group I.

It also means local fans will see Erling Haaland in action. He's tied with France's Kylian Mbappé for second place in the Golden Boot race.

Norway's fans are famous for their Viking helmets and synchronized rowing chants.

Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland takes part in a training session on the eve of Norway's 2026 World Cup football tournament Group I football match against France at New England Revolution Training Centre in Foxborough, near Boston, on June 2 Expand

Australia vs. Egypt, Iran, Belgium or New Zealand on July 3

The next scheduled match in Arlington will take place on Friday, July 3 at 1 p.m., featuring Australia against the second-place finisher from Group G.

The spot will go to either Egypt, Iran, Belgium, or New Zealand, depending on the results of Friday night’s matches.

Egypt plays Iran, and Belgium faces off against New Zealand, with both matches starting at 10 p.m.