World Cup 2026: What to know about Group L
The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June.
The 48 teams in the tournament are broken into 12 groups of four.
Group L features games in Arlington, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and New York.
Teams in Group L
- England
- Croatia
- Ghana
- Panama
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group L Schedule
The games for Group L will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Gillette Stadium in Boston and BMO Field in Toronto.
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
England
England's midfielder Jordan Henderson (2L) shakes hands with Serbia's defender Strahinja Pavlovic at the final whistle in the men's football World Cup 2026 Group K qualifier between England and Serbia at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2025
- Population: 56M
- Primary language(s): English
- Fun fact: Birthplace of the modern Laws of the Game.
- Player to watch: Harry Kane
- FIFA Ranking: 4
Croatia
- Population: 3.9M
- Primary language(s): Croatian
- Fun fact: Famous red-white checkerboard ("šahovnica") crest.
- Player to watch: Luka Modrić
- FIFA Ranking: 10
Ghana
- Population: 34M
- Primary language(s): English, Akan
- Fun fact: Nickname "Black Stars" honors the Pan-African flag.
- Player to watch: Mohammed Kudus
- FIFA Ranking: 72
Panama
- Population: 4.5M
- Primary language(s): Spanish
- Fun fact: The Panama Canal links the Atlantic and Pacific.
- Player to watch: Aníbal Godoy
- FIFA Ranking: 30
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.