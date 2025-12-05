Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2026: What to know about Group L

By
Published  December 5, 2025 2:27pm CST
FIFA World Cup
FOX 4
The Brief

    • The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June.
    • Group L features England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.
    • One Group L game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June.

The 48 teams in the tournament are broken into 12 groups of four.

Group L features games in Arlington, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

Teams in Group L

  • England
  • Croatia
  • Ghana
  • Panama

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group L Schedule

The games for Group L will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Gillette Stadium in Boston and BMO Field in Toronto.

  • June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
  • June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
  • June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
  • June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
  • June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
  • June 27: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

England

England's midfielder Jordan Henderson (2L) shakes hands with Serbia's defender Strahinja Pavlovic at the final whistle in the men's football World Cup 2026 Group K qualifier between England and Serbia at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2025

  • Population: 56M
  • Primary language(s): English
  • Fun fact: Birthplace of the modern Laws of the Game.
  • Player to watch: Harry Kane
  • FIFA Ranking: 4

Croatia

  • Population: 3.9M
  • Primary language(s): Croatian
  • Fun fact: Famous red-white checkerboard ("šahovnica") crest.
  • Player to watch: Luka Modrić
  • FIFA Ranking: 10

Ghana

  • Population: 34M
  • Primary language(s): English, Akan
  • Fun fact: Nickname "Black Stars" honors the Pan-African flag.
  • Player to watch: Mohammed Kudus
  • FIFA Ranking: 72

Panama

  • Population: 4.5M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish
  • Fun fact: The Panama Canal links the Atlantic and Pacific.
  • Player to watch: Aníbal Godoy
  • FIFA Ranking: 30

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

