World Cup 2026: What to know about Group L

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June.

The 48 teams in the tournament are broken into 12 groups of four.

Group L features games in Arlington, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

Teams in Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group L Schedule

The games for Group L will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Gillette Stadium in Boston and BMO Field in Toronto.

June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto

June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto

June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Boston

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

England

England's midfielder Jordan Henderson (2L) shakes hands with Serbia's defender Strahinja Pavlovic at the final whistle in the men's football World Cup 2026 Group K qualifier between England and Serbia at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2025 Expand

Population: 56M

Primary language(s): English

Fun fact: Birthplace of the modern Laws of the Game.

Player to watch: Harry Kane

FIFA Ranking: 4

Croatia

Population: 3.9M

Primary language(s): Croatian

Fun fact: Famous red-white checkerboard ("šahovnica") crest.

Player to watch: Luka Modrić

FIFA Ranking: 10

Ghana

Population: 34M

Primary language(s): English, Akan

Fun fact: Nickname "Black Stars" honors the Pan-African flag.

Player to watch: Mohammed Kudus

FIFA Ranking: 72

Panama

Population: 4.5M

Primary language(s): Spanish

Fun fact: The Panama Canal links the Atlantic and Pacific.

Player to watch: Aníbal Godoy

FIFA Ranking: 30