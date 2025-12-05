Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2026: What to know about Group K

By
Published  December 5, 2025 2:21pm CST
FIFA World Cup
FOX 4
What to know about FIFA World Cup tickets | The Kick

What to know about FIFA World Cup tickets | The Kick

Do you want to score tickets to the FIFA World Cup or volunteer for the events? This episode tells you what to look for and look out for to make sure you're a part of the action. Plus, soccer icon and FOX Analyst Alexi Lalas talks about what it was like being on the U.S. Men's Team during the '94 FIFA World Cup. And FOX 4's Clarice Tinsley and Mike Doocy react to themselves reporting on the '94 World Cup here in North Texas and take a pop quiz on 90's pop culture.

The Brief

    • The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June.
    • Group K includes teams from Portugal, the winner of Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, and Columbia.
    • This group will play two matches in Houston.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to North America in June.

Group K will play games in Mexico, Houston, Atlanta and Miami.

Here's a closer look at the teams in Group K.

Teams in Group K

  • Portugal
  • Winner of Playoff 1: DR Congo, New Caledonia, or Jamaica
  • Uzbekistan
  • Columbia

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group K Schedule

The games for Group K will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, NRG Stadium in Houston, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

  • June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Mexico City
  • June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
  • June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
  • June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
  • June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
  • June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

Portugal

Dublin , Ireland - 13 November 2025; Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

  • Population: 10.4M
  • Primary language(s): Portuguese
  • Fun fact: One of Europe’s oldest borders (since 12th century).
  • Player to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • FIFA Ranking: 6

Winner of Playoff 1

  • The second team will be the winner of the Playoff 1 matches between DR Congo, New Caledonia, and Jamaica.

Uzbekistan

  • Population: 36M
  • Primary language(s): Uzbek
  • Fun fact: First-ever World Cup for the nation
  • Player to watch: Abdukodir Khusanov
  • FIFA Ranking: 50

Colombia

  • Population: 52M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish
  • Fun fact: Among the world’s top coffee producers.
  • Player to watch: Luis Díaz
  • FIFA Ranking: 13

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

FIFA World CupSports