World Cup 2026: What to know about Group K
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to North America in June.
Group K will play games in Mexico, Houston, Atlanta and Miami.
Here's a closer look at the teams in Group K.
Teams in Group K
- Portugal
- Winner of Playoff 1: DR Congo, New Caledonia, or Jamaica
- Uzbekistan
- Columbia
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group K Schedule
The games for Group K will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, NRG Stadium in Houston, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Mexico City
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
Portugal
Dublin , Ireland - 13 November 2025; Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
- Population: 10.4M
- Primary language(s): Portuguese
- Fun fact: One of Europe’s oldest borders (since 12th century).
- Player to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo
- FIFA Ranking: 6
Winner of Playoff 1
- The second team will be the winner of the Playoff 1 matches between DR Congo, New Caledonia, and Jamaica.
Uzbekistan
- Population: 36M
- Primary language(s): Uzbek
- Fun fact: First-ever World Cup for the nation
- Player to watch: Abdukodir Khusanov
- FIFA Ranking: 50
Colombia
- Population: 52M
- Primary language(s): Spanish
- Fun fact: Among the world’s top coffee producers.
- Player to watch: Luis Díaz
- FIFA Ranking: 13
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.