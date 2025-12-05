Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2026: What to know about Group J

Published  December 5, 2025 2:12pm CST
The Brief

    • The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June.
    • Group J features Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan
    • Two Group J games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The FIFA World Cup will get underway in June 2026.

The four teams in Group J will play two games in Dallas, two games in the San Francisco area and two games in Kansas City.

Teams in Group J

  • Argentina
  • Algeria
  • Austria
  • Jordan

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group J Schedule

The games for Group J will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

  • June 16: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
  • June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
  • June 22: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
  • June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
  • June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
  • June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

Argentina

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina drives the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty

Expand
  • Population: 46M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish
  • Fun fact: Mate tea is a national obsession.
  • Player to watch: Lionel Messi
  • FIFA Ranking: 2

Algeria

  • Population: 45M
  • Primary language(s): Arabic, Tamazight
  • Fun fact: Africa’s largest country by land area.
  • Player to watch: Riyad Mahrez
  • FIFA Ranking: 35

Austria

  • Population: 9.1M
  • Primary language(s): German
  • Fun fact: At the heart of the Alps and classical music heritage.
  • Player to watch: David Alaba
  • FIFA Ranking: 24

Jordan

  • Population: 11M
  • Primary language(s): Arabic
  • Fun fact: Petra—"rose-red city"—is carved into sandstone cliffs.
  • Player to watch: Musa Al-Taamari
  • FIFA Ranking: 66

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

