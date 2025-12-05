World Cup 2026: What to know about Group J

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June. Group J features Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan Two Group J games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



The FIFA World Cup will get underway in June 2026.

The four teams in Group J will play two games in Dallas, two games in the San Francisco area and two games in Kansas City.

Teams in Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group J Schedule

The games for Group J will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

June 16: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

June 22: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

Argentina

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina drives the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Expand

Population: 46M

Primary language(s): Spanish

Fun fact: Mate tea is a national obsession.

Player to watch: Lionel Messi

FIFA Ranking: 2

Algeria

Population: 45M

Primary language(s): Arabic, Tamazight

Fun fact: Africa’s largest country by land area.

Player to watch: Riyad Mahrez

FIFA Ranking: 35

Austria

Population: 9.1M

Primary language(s): German

Fun fact: At the heart of the Alps and classical music heritage.

Player to watch: David Alaba

FIFA Ranking: 24

Jordan

Population: 11M

Primary language(s): Arabic

Fun fact: Petra—"rose-red city"—is carved into sandstone cliffs.

Player to watch: Musa Al-Taamari

FIFA Ranking: 66