World Cup 2026: What to know about Group J
The FIFA World Cup will get underway in June 2026.
The four teams in Group J will play two games in Dallas, two games in the San Francisco area and two games in Kansas City.
Teams in Group J
- Argentina
- Algeria
- Austria
- Jordan
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group J Schedule
The games for Group J will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
Argentina
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina drives the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty
- Population: 46M
- Primary language(s): Spanish
- Fun fact: Mate tea is a national obsession.
- Player to watch: Lionel Messi
- FIFA Ranking: 2
Algeria
- Population: 45M
- Primary language(s): Arabic, Tamazight
- Fun fact: Africa’s largest country by land area.
- Player to watch: Riyad Mahrez
- FIFA Ranking: 35
Austria
- Population: 9.1M
- Primary language(s): German
- Fun fact: At the heart of the Alps and classical music heritage.
- Player to watch: David Alaba
- FIFA Ranking: 24
Jordan
- Population: 11M
- Primary language(s): Arabic
- Fun fact: Petra—"rose-red city"—is carved into sandstone cliffs.
- Player to watch: Musa Al-Taamari
- FIFA Ranking: 66
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.