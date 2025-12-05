Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2026: What to know about Group H

By
Published  December 5, 2025 1:59pm CST
FIFA World Cup
FOX 4
2026 FIFA World Cup game ball revealed

2026 FIFA World Cup game ball revealed

FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for next year's World Cup. It's nicknamed the Trionda, an amalgamation of the term "tri" and the Spanish word "onda," meaning wave or vibe. It will be used in over 100 matches, including nine in North Texas.

The Brief

    • The FIFA World Cup begins in June.
    • Group H features Spain, Cabo, Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.
    • Group H's games will be played in Atlanta, Miami, Guadalajara and Houston.

Nations from around the globe will compete for the World Cup in June.

Four teams in Group H will compete to advance to the knockout rounds.

Here's a closer look at those teams.

Teams in Group H

  • Spain
  • Cabo Verde
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Uruguay

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group H Schedule

The games for Group H will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and NRG Stadium in Houston.

  • June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
  • June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
  • June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
  • June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
  • June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
  • June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

Spain

  • Population: 48M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish (plus regional languages)
  • Fun fact: Europe’s only country with Atlantic & Mediterranean enclaves in Africa.
  • Player to watch: Rodri
  • FIFA Ranking: 1

Cape Verde

  • Population: 0.6M
  • Primary language(s): Portuguese (Kriolu widely spoken)
  • Fun fact: Tiny island nation—first-ever World Cup
  • Player to watch: Ryan Mendes
  • FIFA Ranking: 68

Saudi Arabia

LAS ROZAS, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Marcos Llorente, Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Alex Remiro of Spain during a training session prior to the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Georgia and Turkey, at the Ciudad del Futbol, in Las Rozas, Madr

Expand
  • Population: 36M
  • Primary language(s): Arabic
  • Fun fact: Home to the vast Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) desert.
  • Player to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari
  • FIFA Ranking: 60

Uruguay

  • Population: 3.5M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish
  • Fun fact: Hosted and won the first World Cup (1930).
  • Player to watch: Federico Valverde
  • FIFA Ranking: 16

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

FIFA World CupSports