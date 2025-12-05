World Cup 2026: What to know about Group H
Nations from around the globe will compete for the World Cup in June.
Four teams in Group H will compete to advance to the knockout rounds.
Here's a closer look at those teams.
Teams in Group H
- Spain
- Cabo Verde
- Saudi Arabia
- Uruguay
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group H Schedule
The games for Group H will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and NRG Stadium in Houston.
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
Spain
- Population: 48M
- Primary language(s): Spanish (plus regional languages)
- Fun fact: Europe’s only country with Atlantic & Mediterranean enclaves in Africa.
- Player to watch: Rodri
- FIFA Ranking: 1
Cape Verde
- Population: 0.6M
- Primary language(s): Portuguese (Kriolu widely spoken)
- Fun fact: Tiny island nation—first-ever World Cup
- Player to watch: Ryan Mendes
- FIFA Ranking: 68
Saudi Arabia
LAS ROZAS, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Marcos Llorente, Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Alex Remiro of Spain during a training session prior to the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Georgia and Turkey, at the Ciudad del Futbol, in Las Rozas, Madr
- Population: 36M
- Primary language(s): Arabic
- Fun fact: Home to the vast Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) desert.
- Player to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari
- FIFA Ranking: 60
Uruguay
- Population: 3.5M
- Primary language(s): Spanish
- Fun fact: Hosted and won the first World Cup (1930).
- Player to watch: Federico Valverde
- FIFA Ranking: 16
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.