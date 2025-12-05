World Cup 2026: What to know about Group H

The Brief The FIFA World Cup begins in June. Group H features Spain, Cabo, Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. Group H's games will be played in Atlanta, Miami, Guadalajara and Houston.



Nations from around the globe will compete for the World Cup in June.

Four teams in Group H will compete to advance to the knockout rounds.

Here's a closer look at those teams.

Teams in Group H

Spain

Cabo Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group H Schedule

The games for Group H will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and NRG Stadium in Houston.

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

Spain

Population: 48M

Primary language(s): Spanish (plus regional languages)

Fun fact: Europe’s only country with Atlantic & Mediterranean enclaves in Africa.

Player to watch: Rodri

FIFA Ranking: 1

Cape Verde

Population: 0.6M

Primary language(s): Portuguese (Kriolu widely spoken)

Fun fact: Tiny island nation—first-ever World Cup

Player to watch: Ryan Mendes

FIFA Ranking: 68

Saudi Arabia

LAS ROZAS, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Marcos Llorente, Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Alex Remiro of Spain during a training session prior to the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Georgia and Turkey, at the Ciudad del Futbol, in Las Rozas, Madr Expand

Population: 36M

Primary language(s): Arabic

Fun fact: Home to the vast Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) desert.

Player to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari

FIFA Ranking: 60

Uruguay

Population: 3.5M

Primary language(s): Spanish

Fun fact: Hosted and won the first World Cup (1930).

Player to watch: Federico Valverde

FIFA Ranking: 16