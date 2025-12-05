World Cup 2026: Group Stage schedule
The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11.
The games will be played in 16 cities across the US, Mexico and Canada.
Each of the 48 teams who qualify for the tournament will be placed into 12 groups of four.
Here's a look at when and where the games will be held for each group.
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group A Schedule
Host country Mexico will feature in Group A.
The games for Group A will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.
- June 11: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City
- June 11: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 18: Mexico vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 24: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group B Schedule
Host country Canada will feature in Group B.
The games for Group B will be held at BMO Field in Toronto, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.
- June 12: Canada vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 18: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 24: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group C Schedule
The games for Group C will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
- June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group D Schedule
The United States will feature in Group D.
The games for Group D will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver and Lumen Field in Seattle.
- June 12: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 19: USA vs. TBD - Seattle
- June 19: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 26: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group E Schedule
The games for Group E will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and BMO Field in Toronto.
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group F Schedule
The games for Group F will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, NRG Stadium in Houston and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group G Schedule
The games for Group G will be held at BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group H Schedule
The games for Group H will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and NRG Stadium in Houston.
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group I Schedule
The games for Group I will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and BMO Field in Toronto.
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group J Schedule
The games for Group J will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group K Schedule
The games for Group K will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, NRG Stadium in Houston, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Mexico City
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Houston
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Miami
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group L Schedule
The games for Group L will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Gillette Stadium in Boston and BMO Field in Toronto.
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas
- June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Boston
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia
- June 27: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey
2026 FIFA World Cup Full Schedule
FIFA World Cup Draw
The FIFA World Cup draw will be held on Friday, Dec. 5 to determine which countries will be in what groups.
On Dec. 6, the exact fixtures and start times will be released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.