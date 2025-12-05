World Cup 2026: Group Stage schedule

The Brief The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11, 2026. 48 countries will compete in the sport's biggest tournament. 16 cities across the US, Canada and Mexico will host games.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11.

The games will be played in 16 cities across the US, Mexico and Canada.

Each of the 48 teams who qualify for the tournament will be placed into 12 groups of four.

Here's a look at when and where the games will be held for each group.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group A Schedule

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 18: Cesar Montes #3 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Group Stage - Group A match between Suriname and Mexico as part of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium Expand

Host country Mexico will feature in Group A.

The games for Group A will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

June 11: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City

June 11: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara

June 18: Mexico vs. TBD - Guadalajara

June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 24: Mexico vs. TBD - Mexico City

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group B Schedule

Host country Canada will feature in Group B.

The games for Group B will be held at BMO Field in Toronto, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.

June 12: Canada vs. TBD - Toronto

June 13: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

June 18: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 24: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group C Schedule

The games for Group C will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

June 13 : TBD vs. TBD - Boston

June 13: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Boston

June 19: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group D Schedule

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 9: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during an international friendly game between Japan and USMNT at Lower.com Field on September 9, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos Expand

The United States will feature in Group D.

The games for Group D will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver and Lumen Field in Seattle.

June 12: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 13: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 19: USA vs. TBD - Seattle

June 19: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

June 26: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group E Schedule

The games for Group E will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and BMO Field in Toronto.

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group F Schedule

The games for Group F will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, NRG Stadium in Houston and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 14: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

June 20: TBD vs. TBD - Monterrey

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group G Schedule

The games for Group G will be held at BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group H Schedule

The games for Group H will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and NRG Stadium in Houston.

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 15: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 21: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group I Schedule

The games for Group I will be held at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and BMO Field in Toronto.

June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Boston

June 16: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 22: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto

June 26: TBD vs. TBD - Boston

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group J Schedule

The games for Group J will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

June 16: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

June 16: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

June 22: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

June 22: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Kansas City

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group K Schedule

The games for Group K will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, NRG Stadium in Houston, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Mexico City

June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Guadalajara

June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Houston

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Atlanta

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Miami

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group L Schedule

The games for Group L will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Gillette Stadium in Boston and BMO Field in Toronto.

June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Dallas

June 17: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto

June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Toronto

June 23: TBD vs. TBD - Boston

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - Philadelphia

June 27: TBD vs. TBD - New York-New Jersey

2026 FIFA World Cup Full Schedule

FIFA World Cup Draw

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina drives the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Expand

The FIFA World Cup draw will be held on Friday, Dec. 5 to determine which countries will be in what groups.

On Dec. 6, the exact fixtures and start times will be released.