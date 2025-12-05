World Cup 2026: What to know about Group D
The United States is looking to do something it has never done before: win the World Cup.
The path begins in the Group Stage, where the U.S. team will face-off against three teams.
The first match for the USA will be June 12 in Los Angeles.
Here's who the USMNT will play in Group D.
Teams in Group D
- United States
- Paraguay
- Australia
- Winner of Euro Playoff C: Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey, or Romania
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group D Schedule
COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 9: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during an international friendly game between Japan and USMNT at Lower.com Field on September 9, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos
The United States will feature in Group D.
The games for Group D will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver and Lumen Field in Seattle.
- June 12: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 19: USA vs. TBD - Seattle
- June 19: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 26: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 26: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
United States
ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 24: United States forward Christian Pulisic (#10) takes a corner kick during the Concacaf Nations League Final match between Mexico and the United States on March 24, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by M
- Population: 341M
- Primary language(s): English
- Fun fact: First ever three-nation World Cup host (with CAN & MEX).
- Player to watch: Christian Pulisic
- FIFA Ranking: 14
Paraguay
- Population: 7.5M
- Primary language(s): Spanish, Guaraní
- Fun fact: One of few countries with an indigenous language co-official.
- Player to watch: Miguel Almirón
- FIFA Ranking: 39
Australia
- Population: 26.5M
- Primary language(s): English
- Fun fact: The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef.
- Player to watch: Mathew Ryan
- FIFA Ranking: 26
Winner of Euro Playoff C
- The fourth team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff C matches between Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey, and Romania.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.