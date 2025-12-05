Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2026: What to know about Group D

Published  December 5, 2025 12:10pm CST
The Brief

    • The United States will begin its 2026 World Cup journey in June.
    • The USMNT will be in Group D for the tournament.
    • Group D will play five of its six group stage games in the U.S.

The United States is looking to do something it has never done before: win the World Cup.

The path begins in the Group Stage, where the U.S. team will face-off against three teams.

The first match for the USA will be June 12 in Los Angeles.

Here's who the USMNT will play in Group D.

Teams in Group D

  • United States
  • Paraguay
  • Australia
  • Winner of Euro Playoff C: Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey, or Romania

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group D Schedule

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 9: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during an international friendly game between Japan and USMNT at Lower.com Field on September 9, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos

Expand

The United States will feature in Group D. 

The games for Group D will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver and Lumen Field in Seattle.

  • June 12: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles
  • June 13: TBD vs. TBD - Vancouver
  • June 19: USA vs. TBD - Seattle
  • June 19: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
  • June 26: USA vs. TBD - Los Angeles
  • June 26: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

United States

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 24: United States forward Christian Pulisic (#10) takes a corner kick during the Concacaf Nations League Final match between Mexico and the United States on March 24, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by M

Expand
  • Population: 341M
  • Primary language(s): English
  • Fun fact: First ever three-nation World Cup host (with CAN & MEX).
  • Player to watch: Christian Pulisic
  • FIFA Ranking: 14

Paraguay

  • Population: 7.5M
  • Primary language(s): Spanish, Guaraní
  • Fun fact: One of few countries with an indigenous language co-official.
  • Player to watch: Miguel Almirón
  • FIFA Ranking: 39

Australia

  • Population: 26.5M
  • Primary language(s): English
  • Fun fact: The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef.
  • Player to watch: Mathew Ryan
  • FIFA Ranking: 26

Winner of Euro Playoff C

  • The fourth team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff C matches between Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey, and Romania.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

