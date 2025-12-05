World Cup 2026: What to know about Group B

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June. Canada is part of Group B. Group B will play three of its six group stage games in Canada.



The 2026 World Cup begins on June 11.

On Friday, FIFA drew which teams will play each other in the group stage of the tournament.

Take a close look at who is in Group B, including the host nation of Canada,

Teams in Group B

Canada

Winner of Euro Playoff A: Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, or Northern Ireland

Qatar

Switzerland

2026 FIFA World Cup: Group B Schedule

Doha , Qatar - 14 November 2025; Canada players, including Sergei Kozlovskiy, 6, react during the penalty shootout of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Round of 32 match between Republic of Ireland and Canada at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar. (Photo By Nikola Expand

Host country Canada will feature in Group B.

The games for Group B will be held at BMO Field in Toronto, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.

June 12: Canada vs. TBD - Toronto

June 13: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area

June 18: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles

June 24: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver

June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle

Canada

Doha , Qatar - 14 November 2025; Elijah Roche, 15, and Sahil Deo of Canada celebrate during the penalty shootout of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Round of 32 match between Republic of Ireland and Canada at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar. (Photo By Nikola K Expand

Population: 40 million

Primary Language(s): English, French

Fun Fact: Longest coastline on Earth

Player to Watch: Alphonso Davies

FIFA Ranking: 27

Winner of Euro Playoff A

The second team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff A matches between Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, and Northern Ireland.

Qatar

Population: 3M

Primary language(s): Arabic

Fun fact: Debuted as hosts in 2022; now qualified via campaign

Player to watch: Akram Afif

FIFA Ranking: 51

Switzerland

Population: 8.8M

Primary language(s): German, French, Italian, Romansh

Fun fact: Famous for neutrality…and precision watches.

Player to watch: Granit Xhaka

FIFA Ranking: 17