World Cup 2026: What to know about Group B
The 2026 World Cup begins on June 11.
On Friday, FIFA drew which teams will play each other in the group stage of the tournament.
Take a close look at who is in Group B, including the host nation of Canada,
Teams in Group B
- Canada
- Winner of Euro Playoff A: Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, or Northern Ireland
- Qatar
- Switzerland
2026 FIFA World Cup: Group B Schedule
Doha , Qatar - 14 November 2025; Canada players, including Sergei Kozlovskiy, 6, react during the penalty shootout of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Round of 32 match between Republic of Ireland and Canada at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar. (Photo By Nikola
Host country Canada will feature in Group B.
The games for Group B will be held at BMO Field in Toronto, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco area, BC Place in Vancouver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.
- June 12: Canada vs. TBD - Toronto
- June 13: TBD vs. TBD - San Francisco Bay Area
- June 18: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 18: TBD vs. TBD - Los Angeles
- June 24: Canada vs. TBD - Vancouver
- June 24: TBD vs. TBD - Seattle
Canada
Doha , Qatar - 14 November 2025; Elijah Roche, 15, and Sahil Deo of Canada celebrate during the penalty shootout of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Round of 32 match between Republic of Ireland and Canada at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar. (Photo By Nikola K
- Population: 40 million
- Primary Language(s): English, French
- Fun Fact: Longest coastline on Earth
- Player to Watch: Alphonso Davies
- FIFA Ranking: 27
Winner of Euro Playoff A
- The second team will be the winner of the Euro Playoff A matches between Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, and Northern Ireland.
Qatar
- Population: 3M
- Primary language(s): Arabic
- Fun fact: Debuted as hosts in 2022; now qualified via campaign
- Player to watch: Akram Afif
- FIFA Ranking: 51
Switzerland
- Population: 8.8M
- Primary language(s): German, French, Italian, Romansh
- Fun fact: Famous for neutrality…and precision watches.
- Player to watch: Granit Xhaka
- FIFA Ranking: 17
The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.