Wings to host first playoff game at home

The Dallas Wings hope fans will show up Wednesday to see the first WNBA playoff game in North Texas.

Dallas won its first playoff game since the team moved here seven years ago.

They are playing Connecticut Sun in the first round.

The Wings’ coach issued a challenge to fans after seeing the reception the Suns got from their fans.

"Message to the fans? Like, show up and show out! Connecticut fans have shown out. They came in. They packed the house. We wanna pack house with Dallas. We want that support, that love. Bring that energy. They’re our sixth man," Coach Vickie Johnson said.

Game 3 of the first round series between Dallas and Connecticut tips off at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington.

The winner moves on to the semi-finals.