What happens to the hats thrown on the ice at a Dallas Stars game?

Dallas Stars fans got to experience a special moment on Wednesday night, a playoff hat trick by Roope Hintz.

Sticking with hockey tradition, hats flew down from the stands at the American Airlines Center as Hintz celebrated his third goal of the night, to put the Stars up 7-3 over the Wild.

So what happens to all those hats that fans threw on the ice?

FOX 4 reached out to the Stars and asked.

They say the hats are rounded up and donated to local charities by the Dallas Stars Foundation.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 19: A Dallas Stars Ice Girl carries hats off the ice after Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars scored a hat trick during the third period against the Minnesota Wild in Game Two of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 19, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images)

The moment was truly historic for Hintz and the Stars.

His hat trick was the first playoff home hat trick in Dallas Stars history.

It was only the 41st home hat trick for the Stars since they moved to Dallas in 1993 and the first home hat trick since Hintz's on December 4, 2022, which was also against the Wild.

The Stars take the ice again on Friday night in Minnesota.

The series between the Stars and Wild is tied at a game apiece.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.