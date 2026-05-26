Little Elm's Weston McKennie named to U.S. World Cup roster

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The Brief Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who hails from Little Elm, has been named to the 2026 U.S. Men's National Team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This is McKennie's second time being named to the U.S. World Cup team; he played in all four matches for the country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The USA squad also features two players from El Paso, giving the 2026 USA World Cup roster a distinct Texas flair.



This year's United States World Cup team will feature three players with Texas ties, including one from right here in North Texas.

Texas players on U.S. World Cup roster

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 31: Weston McKennie #8 of the United States in action during the first half of an international friendly match against Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Portugal won 2-0. (Photo by Shaun Clar Expand

What we know:

Midfielder Weston McKennie, who hails from Little Elm, was named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

McKennie played in FC Dallas' youth development program from 2009 to 2016 before turning professional. He currently plays for Serie A club Juventus in Italy.

It's McKennie's second selection to the USA squad. In 2022, he started all four matches the U.S. played in during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Additionally, striker Ricardo Pepi and winger Alejandro Zendejas hail from the Lone Star State. Both are from El Paso, and Pepi previously played for FC Dallas.

Ricardo Pepi (L) and Alejandro Zendejas (R)

Full USA World Cup team

U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach

Mauricio Pochettino

U.S. Men's National Team Goalkeepers

Matt Freese - Jersey No. 24

Matt Turner - Jersey No. 1

Chris Brady - Jersey No. 25

U.S. Men's National Team Defenders

Max Arfsten - Jersey No. 18

Sergiño Dest - Jersey No. 2

Alex Freeman - Jersey No. 16

Mark McKenzie - Jersey No. 22

Tim Ream - Jersey No. 13

Chris Richards - Jersey No. 3

Antonee Robinson - Jersey No. 5

Miles Robinson - Jersey No. 12

Joe Scally - Jersey No. 23

Auston Trusty - Jersey No. 6

U.S. Men's National Team Midfielders

Tyler Adams - Jersey No. 4

Sebastian Berhalter - Jersey No. 14

Weston McKennie - Jersey No. 8

Cristian Roldan - Jersey No. 15

U.S. Men's National Team Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Brenden Aaronson - Jersey No. 11

Christian Pulisic - Jersey No. 10

Gio Reyna - Jersey No. 7

Malik Tillman - Jersey No. 17

Tim Weah - Jersey No. 21

Alejandro Zendejas - Jersey No. 26

U.S. Men's National Team Strikers

Folarin Balogun - Jersey No. 20

Ricardo Pepi - Jersey No. 9

Haji Wright Jersey No. 19

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What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. The U.S. Men's National Team will play their first match against Paraguay on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium.

The first game in North Texas will take place on June 14, when Japan and the Netherlands clash at Dallas Stadium.