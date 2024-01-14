WATCH: Cowboys fans rush into AT&T Stadium ahead of Packers game

Dallas Cowboys fans were ready to get out of the cold and grab a good spot inside of AT&T Stadium to see their team take on the Green Bay Packers.

The cameras were rolling as the Cowboys opened the doors to AT&T Stadium and people rushed inside.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington has large spaces for standing room only crowds and getting a spot can be difficult.

The weather could have also factored into the chaos as people wanted to get out of the cold.

Temperatures in Arlington ahead of the game sat at 19 with wind chills in the single digits.