Video shows ex-Cowboys RB Darren McFadden's 2019 arrest outside Whataburger

New video obtained by TMZ Sports shows two police officers smashing former Dallas Cowboys star Darren McFadden’s car window last year after he was found asleep at the wheel at a Whataburger drive-thru in McKinney.

The video shows officers trying to wake McFadden up by banging on the SUV and rocking it.

McFadden’s foot then apparently slipped and his vehicle hit the restaurant.

An officer finally got the driver’s side door open. McFadden resisted arrest, prompting one of the officers to pull out his Taser.

The running back pleaded guilty to drunken driving and was sentenced to four days in jail.

