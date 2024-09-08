UNT player channels Stone Cold Steve Austin for celebration

article

The University of North Texas football team paid tribute to one of the school's most famous alumni after making a big play on Saturday.

Mean Green defensive back Ridge Tejada picked off Stephen F. Austin quarterback Sam Vidlak on Saturday.

When Tejada got to the sideline, he channeled former Mean Green football player Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Tejada took a wrestling belt over his arm, stood on the bench and slammed two water bottles together, just like the Texas Rattlesnake.

Austin played defensive end for the Mean Green in the 1980s before his wrestling career.

UNT went on to win the game over SFA 35 to 20.

The Mean Green (2-0) will travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech next Saturday.