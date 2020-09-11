UNT quarterback coach resigns following 'improper relationship' arrest
DENTON, Texas - A University of North Texas football coach resigned Thursday after being arrested for carrying on an improper relationship when he was a high school coach.
Tate Wallis was arrested earlier this month.
He's charged with two counts of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student, which is a felony.
The incidents allegedly took place in October and December of last year when he was a coach at Argyle High School.
Wallis was hired as a quarterback coach for the Mean Green in January.
He was banned from campus because of the arrest.
The university accepted his resignation Thursday.
