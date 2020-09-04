UNT quarterback coach arrested for improper relationship at Argyle High School

article

An assistant football coach at the University of North Texas in Denton is banned from the campus because of an arrest. It’s for something he allegedly did before his college coaching days.

UNT quarterback coach Tate Wallis was arrested Thursday. He’s charged with two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, which is a felony.

The incident allegedly took place in October and December of last year. At the time, Wallis was a coach at Argyle High School.

He also coached at North Forney High School in 2016 and 2017.

The married, father of two was hired as the quarterback coach at UNT in January.

“We have been made aware of the charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment at the university. The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties while on leave,” the university said in a statement.

UNT started its own review and said it will take the appropriate action pending the outcome of the review.

Wallis was released from the Denton County jail Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.