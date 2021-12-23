UNT looking for first bowl win since 2013 after turnaround season

article

The University of North Texas Mean Green hope to complete an incredible turnaround with a post-season bowl win Thursday.

UNT got off to a miserable start this season. They were 1-6.

Then they reeled off five straight victories to become bowl eligible.

Head coach Seth Littrell said the Mean Green never got too down when things weren’t going well.

"Biggest thing is control what you can control. You know, this is a sport that we all love. We all go out and compete and you're gonna get a lot of high praise and a lot of high criticism when you're not doing well. So, the biggest thing is just sticking together, pulling the rope in the same direction, making sure that we listen to the voices inside that locker room that truly go to battle each and every day," he said.

UNT plays Miami Ohio in the Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium.

Coach Littrell has led the Mean Green to five bowl games in six seasons but is still looking for his first win.

