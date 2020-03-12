UIL suspends Texas boys state basketball tournament due to coronavirus concerns

article

The Texas boys state basketball tournament has been suspended “until further notice” due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The UIL announced the decision that the tournament will be suspended after Thursday’s games.

Fans who bought tickets will be given a full refund.

“After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL State Basketball Tournament,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every possible precaution to keep them safe.”