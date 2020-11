The Conference USA game between UAB and North Texas scheduled for Saturday won't be played because of a COVID-19 outbreak and contact tracing among the Blazers.

The schools said there’s a possibility the game could be rescheduled.

North Texas has already had to move games with Louisiana Tech (Dec. 3) and UTEP (Dec. 12). UAB is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the league. North Texas has only played five games, winning two and going 1-2 in C-USA.