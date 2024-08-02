Tyler Smith on Cowboys' doubters: 'Stay down 'til we come up'

article

Tyler Smith is only 23 years old, but the Dallas Cowboys' guard is one of the biggest impact players on the team.

The North Crowley High School grad is now entering his third season in Dallas, and he has caught the eye of future Hall of Famer Zack Martin.

No one talks more highly about Smith than Martin, who says for the offensive lineman, the sky is the limit.

Smith says he takes Martin's words seriously.

"I've definitely incorporated a lot of the words of encouragement, words of wisdom that he's given me into my game, because I know if he's saying it he's not just saying it to say it," said Smith. "The sky is the limit. It's my job to jump out in the stars and achieve that."

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Smith will be lining up next to two new players on the offensive line this year, with Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz leaving in free agency.

In the past, Smith has been the youngest member of the offensive line group.

There has been plenty of bonding this summer with rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebee in Oxnard.

"Just getting to know each other as people. Talking about our dreams and aspirations, what we want to do, not only in football, but outside the field. What type of people do we want to be," said Smith.

The Cowboys guard says his relationship with Guyton has been special.

"Hanging out with TG has been crazy because we're the same age," said Smith. "He comes from a similar walk of life as me. Texas boy. Grew up like two hours away from me, has been in that Texas football system."

Smith says he knows he has to lead by example.

Over the offseason, he was involved in workouts that included pulling trucks.

"There's nothing that's more important to me when I wake up than being the best Dallas Cowboy I can be," said Smith.

The Cowboys offensive lineman says he has heard the negativity coming from Cowboys fans this season.

"Stay down 'til we come up y'all," said Smith. "When we come up, we're going to come up big."

The Cowboys kick off the preseason against the LA Rams on August 11.