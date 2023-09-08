Troy Aikman on Jimmy Johnson's Ring of Honor snub: 'He's made it the Jerry Jones Ring of Honor'

Troy Aikman will be back in the booth for Monday Night Football this season.

He talked with Mike Doocy about a number of topics, including if he ever thought about leaving the Cowboys, what he thinks of Jimmy Johnson's Ring of Honor snub and why he thinks Deion Sanders is going to have success as the coach of Colorado.

Troy Aikman on Leaving the Cowboys

Troy Aikman #8, Quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys prepares to throw as offensive lineman Mark Stepnoski #53 covers during the National Football Conference Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on 23 January 1994 at theTexas Stadium, Irvi Expand

Aikman's first game in the booth this season will feature Aaron Rodgers and the Jets taking on the Buffalo Bills.

Aikman played his entire career in Dallas, but he admits he entertained the thought of the playing on another team.

"I thought there for a split second that I wouldn't retire when I did, and I may come back and play for a team in that ‘01 season that didn’t happen. Then I had a couple of other opportunities to come out of retirement and play," the former Cowboys QB said.

He says franchise players like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and even Joe Montana joining new teams is becoming more common, but is pleased with his decision.

"I'm really glad I never did. I'm really proud of the fact that I only played for one organization," Aikman said.

Troy Aikman on Confidence in Dak Prescott in 2023

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Ph Expand

Much has been made of the performance of the Cowboys current quarterback Dak Prescott in recent years.

Last year, Prescott threw 15 interceptions in 2022, tying the league lead.

Aikman says he is still confident in Prescott.

"I don't feel like he was necessarily reckless with the ball. I think there were things within the passing game that hurt him. I think some things needed to get cleaned up," he said. "It's not a concern of mine at all, and I can't imagine it being much of a concern, if at all for anyone within the organization."

Overall, he says he believed Mike McCarthy's move to being the playcaller could help solve Prescott's issues.

Troy Aikman on 2023 Dallas Cowboys

When asked if he thought the Cowboys roster in 2023 is one of the better rosters since the 90s, Aikman agreed.

"I don't think that's overstating it at all," said Aikman. "The moves they made this offseason, were really good."

Aikman pointed to the additions of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore as moves that could really help the team.

"I think they've gotten better, but I also think Philadelphia has gotten better," he said. "If they're tested within the division, I like what that looks like then going into the postseason."

Troy Aikman on Jimmy Johnson's Snub from the Cowboys Ring of Honor

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (L) hugs head coach Jimmy Johnson (R) as the Cowboys leads the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia Expand

Several of Jimmy Johnson's former players have pushed for the Super Bowl-winning coach to be added to the team's Ring of Honor.

Aikman joined in those calls, saying that Johnson elevated the team to new highs.

"I wouldn't be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, nor would Emmitt or Michael or Charles Haley, or anyone else, if it weren't for what Jimmy meant to those teams," Aikman said.

Aikman called the fact that Jimmy is not in the Ring of Honor a "big disappointment."

He also addressed the controversy between Jimmy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"We all know why he's not in the Ring of Honor," said Aikman.

He said he has talked to Jones about adding Johnson, and that he has been told Johnson will eventually go in.

Aikman is still disappointed.

"I just thought it was the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. He's made it the Jerry Jones Ring of Honor," said Aikman.

Troy Aikman on Deion Sanders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Former NFL players with the Dallas Cowboys Troy Aikman (L) and Deion Sanders visit the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Or Expand

Aikman has nothing but good things to say about the job his former teammate is doing in coaching.

"I don't know when I've last been this proud of somebody, to be honest with you," Aikman said. "I'm a big fan, I love the guy to death and I'll be pulling for him each and every week."

Aikman said he was even impressed by the job he did at Jackson State, and Colorado’s upset over TCU Saturday showed the nation "he’s a heck of a coach."

He added that Sanders appears to be more of an "old school" coach compared to how he was as a player, but he relates to his players and they love playing for him.