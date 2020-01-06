Troy Aikman: Cowboys’ handling of Jason Garrett shines light on team’s dysfunction

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new head coach after finally announcing they will not extend Jason Garrett’s contract.

FOX 4 Sports’ Mike Doocy spent some time on the phone Sunday night with Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who is a close friend of Jason Garrett.

Aikman is disappointed with the way the Cowboys have handled this whole Garrett situation.

“When the organization was unwilling to come out publically and say that we are seeking a new coach and yet at the same time reports are coming out that they are interviewing potential new candidates for the head coaching position, that’s disappointing. I think in a lot of ways it shines the light on some of the I guess dysfunction if you will within the organization and kind of how they got to the point that they are in now,” he said.

He said he’s disappointed that Garrett wasn’t given more consideration with all he put into the organization throughout the years.

As Aikman alluded to, the interview process is underway already. Former longtime Bengal’s coach Marvin Lewis was in for a visit. And likely a more significant interview came with Mike McCarthy, the former Packers coach who led Green Bay to a Super Bowl championship ironically at AT&T Stadium.

McCarthy’s interview reportedly lasted over a two-day period starting Saturday and ending Sunday.

They most likely won’t be the final interviews as Jerry Jones parades candidates in and out of The Star.

“Who knows. Maybe one of those coaches on the sidelines during that Saints/Vikings game yesterday will be of some interest to the Cowboys,” Mike Doocy said. “I still think Mike Zimmern may ultimately be in play here – the Vikings coach. And I think Jerry’s number one goal frankly if he could get anybody probably be would be Sean Payton of the Saints. But that still seems far-fetched to me. Anyway, the fun is just beginning.”

Doocy expects to be talking about the potential candidates for the next week or even longer on FOX 4’s Free 4 All.