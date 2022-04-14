Trimble Tech to play for Class 5A soccer championship

article

Soccer fans in Fort Worth are excited about the varsity team from Trimble Tech High School.

For the first time in school history, the Bulldogs will play for the UIL state championship.

The entire school celebrated and cheered as the team prepared to head to Georgetown, north of Austin, for championship weekend.

"In the district, our competition our base competition was OD Wyatt. It was a tough fight to win district champs. And in the playoffs, you know how it is. It’s never easy. We’re lucky to be going to state," said Leo Mireles, a Trimble Tech soccer player.

Trimble Tech’s quest for the Class 5A crown begins Thursday against Frisco Wakeland High School.

The winner plays for the state championship on Saturday.

