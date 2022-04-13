Scottie Scheffler to play in AT&T Byron Nelson tournament

The top golfer in the world will play a tournament in North Texas.

Fresh off his Masters win, Scottie Scheffler will compete at the A&T Byron Nelson golf tournament next month in McKinney.

RELATED: North Texan Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 02: Scottie Sheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 12th hole during a pro-am event prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 02, 2022 in Orlando, Expand

Tournament director Jon Drago is looking forward to having Scheffler and other North Texas natives compete.

"He’s actually been a great supporter. He played with us when he was still in high school back in 2014. Every time he’s played, he’s been a great supporter as have all local players been a great supporter of ours," Drago said.

The AT&T Byron Nelson comes back to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney May 9-15. Tickets are now on sale.

"We are so excited to have full capacity this year, have everybody out and root for the hometown team," Drago said.

Advertisement

LINK: www.attbyronnelson.org